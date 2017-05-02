3 boys charged in burglaries at Oakbrook Prep. School

Published:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Three juvenile males have been charged in the 2 burglaries at Oakbrook Preparatory School and a construction site theft at Fairforest Middle School, according to Spartanburg deputies.

Investigators identified 3 suspects in all all three incidents.

They say 2 of the 3 confessed their involvement and half the stolen property was recovered.

All 3 were charged with 2 count of Burglary, 2 counts of Larceny and 2 counts of Malicious Injury to Real Property.

The parents of all the juveniles were notified, and all 3 were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

They will have hearings in Family Court this week, according to the report.

Deputies won’t be releasing their names or surveillance video because they are juveniles.

