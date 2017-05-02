7-year-old wins Tube Dude Contest

WSPA Staff Published:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A girl won her family a giant statue as part of a contest for Greer’s new public art project.

The original Tube Dude sits outside Greer City Hall. Scott Gerber is the artist who created the sculpture. Gerber visited Tuesday to begin installation of eight statues and he also met with the winner of the Tube Dude Contest.

Brayleigh Hendricks, 7, was the winner. She and others submitted a drawing of the giant yellow dude.

Hendrick’s statue is going to be called “Science Girl” because she wants to be a scientist.

