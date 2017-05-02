Ask-A-Lawyer May 4 at 5 – 7:30 p.m. on 7News

7News is hosting Ask-A-Lawyer with the South Carolina Bar Association Thursday, May 4th from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Volunteer lawyers will take your call and answer your legal questions for free.

The phone number will be given out once the phone lines are open.

You can also chat with them on our Facebook page during the event.

CLICK HERE TO CHAT WITH A LAWYER ON MAY 4 AT 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

Attorney volunteers include Buck Brandt, Daniel Craig, Stephen Epps, Zach Farr, Ryan Gaylord, John Holland, Howard Kinard and Samantha Nicholson.