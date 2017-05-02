Bills Decline 2018 Option On WR Watkins

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – The Buffalo Bills have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on receiver Sammy Watkins’ contract for the 2018 season.

The decision was announced Tuesday by coach Sean McDermott and leaves Watkins’ future in Buffalo uncertain after this season.

McDermott had what he called “good conversations” with Watkins in explaining the reasoning behind the decision.

The move comes two days after the Bills fired general manager Doug Whaley, who took a calculated risk in trading up to select the Clemson star with the fourth pick in the 2014 draft. Buffalo gave up two draft picks – including its 2015 first-round selection – to move up five spots.

Watkins’ performance in Buffalo has been stunted by an assortment of injuries.

He had a second operation in January to repair a broken left foot that caused him to miss eight games last year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)