Bulldozer taken for joy ride, school property vandalized in Enoree

ENOREE (WSPA) – Deputies say construction equipment – including a bulldozer – was taken for a joy ride over the weekend as part of vandalism at Oakbrook Preparatory School.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report shows a roller machine, a Bobcat skid steer and a dump truck were also used sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning near the school on Lincoln School Road in Enoree.

School officials say a fence was knocked down and a concession stand near the football field was flipped over at Oakbrook Preparatory.

The heavy machinery was left at a construction site behind the school. All the equipment was locked and secured by the construction crew after they left Saturday afternoon according to the report. Deputies say no damage was done to any ignition switches or door locks on the equipment.

Deputies say the stolen Bobcat was recovered from school property. In addition, the Hamm roller received about $1,000 in damage after it was rammed by the dump truck.