Chipotle offering BOGO deal to teachers

WFLA Staff Published:

(WFLA) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering teachers across the nation a buy one get one deal on Tuesday.

Teachers, faculty and staff can bring their school ID to any Chipotle from 3 p.m. to close on Tuesday, May 2 and buy a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos then get a second order free.

The popular restaurant chain says the deal is to honor educators and all of their hard work.

The offer is limited to one per customer and only applies to orders made in the restaurant. Online, mobile and fax orders are not eligible.

More information is available on Chipotle’s website.

