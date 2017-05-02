Democrats, Republicans hold primaries in 5th District battle



COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Ten Democrats and Republicans are seeking their parties’ nominations to fill the congressional seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday in South Carolina’s 5th congressional district, which stretches north of Columbia to the Charlotte suburbs. Voters can cast ballots up until 7 p.m.

The seat opened earlier this year when Mulvaney was confirmed as White House budget director. Prior to Mulavaney’s 2010 election, swept in by a tea party wave, the seat was held by Democrats for more than 100 years.

If needed, runoff elections will happen in two weeks. The winners face four third-party contenders in the June 20 general election.