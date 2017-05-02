Deputies looking for shooting suspect in Buncombe Co.

Dustin Keith Payne
Dustin Keith Payne (From: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Buncombe County need your help to find a man they say is a suspect in a shooting that happened on April 29.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old Dustin Keith Payne, also known as “Smooth.”

Payne is 6’1″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Payne is wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday in the Fairview area of Buncombe County.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

