Deputies looking for shooting suspect in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Buncombe County need your help to find a man they say is a suspect in a shooting that happened on April 29.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old Dustin Keith Payne, also known as “Smooth.”
Payne is 6’1″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Payne is wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday in the Fairview area of Buncombe County.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
