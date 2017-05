ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – SC Highway Patrol says a Jeep ran off I-85, went through a fence, flipped and landed on Frontage Rd. in Anderson Co.

The road was blocked around 11:05 a.m. on Monday near SC 86.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

We do not have information on his condition.

