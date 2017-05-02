Former SC officer could plead guilty in federal court, report says

WSPA Staff Published:
Michael Slager
Former North Charleston Police officer Michael Slager talks with his attorney Andy Savage before a hearing in front of Judge Clifton Newman in Charleston, S.C., Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. The state judge approved bail Monday for a former South Carolina police officer charged with killing an unarmed black motorist. (Brad Nettles/The Post and Courier via AP, Pool)

(WSPA) – Michael Slager will be in court Tuesday, and there are some reports that he has reached a plea deal.

The former North Charleston police officer was scheduled to go on trial later this month for federal charges in the shooting death of Walter Scott. But news station WCIV reports that Slager will plead guilty this week, and it could enter a guilty plea today.

Scott was shot to death in April 2015. A bystander filmed the shooting on a cellphone and the video was viewed around the world.

Along with federal charges, Slager is also charged with murder in state court. His retrial on murder charges is reportedly scheduled for August.

