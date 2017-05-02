Hands on Greenville encourages agencies to give back

(WSPA) — Hands on Greenville will give volunteers an opportunity to give back in Greenville County.

Last year, 5,302 volunteers took on 160 projects in the community.

The United Way said volunteers completed more than 21,000 hours of service with an economic impact of nearly $500,000.

Organizers said more than 5,000 volunteers are expected to participate in 100 projects this year.

Projects include cleaning buildings, planting trees and working with community organizations on fundraisers.

To find out more information visit www.handsongreenville.org.