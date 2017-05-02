Help find missing person Kathryn Preston in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police in Asheville are looking for a missing person, 49-year-old Kathryn Preston. She was last seen April 23rd on Tunnel Road.

Officers say Preston is not local and has no transportation and likes to go to parks and wooded areas.

Preston is 5’7″ tall and weighs 140 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

