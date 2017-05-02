Help find robbery suspect in Anderson Co.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a robbery suspect.

They say it happened around 3:40 a.m. on April 30.

The suspect entered the 7-Eleven on Highway 81 N in Anderson and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, according to investigators.

They was the man was wearing a black beanie, gray pull-over sweatshirt, light gray sweat pants and bright red or orange shoes.

They say he had previously entered the store and asked to use the restroom.

He left the store and returned later wearing the same black beanie, a light gray T-shirt, the same light gray sweat pants and bright red or orange shoes, according to deputies.

If you recognize the man or have information that can help bring this person to justice, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) toll free.