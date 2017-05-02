‘Kitten Shower’ at Animal Care in Greenville

Animal Care in Greenville is hosting a Kitten Shower on Tuesday, May 2.

It is from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

They are located at 328 Furman Hall Rd., Greenville, SC in the Education Building.

They opened an new kitten nursery last week as a way to help these newborns grow and be adopted.

They also need some foster homes.

IF you can donate, they need the following:

Canned Pate Style Cat Food

Fleece Blankets & Used Towels

KMR Kitten Formula

Non-clumping Litter

Monetary Donations

Beech Nut Classics Baby Food (Turkey or Chicken in broth)

Empty Tidy Cat 35 lb Litter Tubs

Flat Bottom Digital Scale

You can view the full registry here