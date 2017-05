Greenville Area Development Corporation says Moore’s Food Resources is coming to Greenville Co.

They say it will create 182 new jobs.

The news release says they are a provider of all-natural foods and certified as a Female Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

The baking facility will be at the intersection of Matrix Parkway and Old Grove Rd. in Piedmont.

They say hiring should begin in the third quarter of 2017.

You apply contact sheila@mooresfoodresources.com