Man accused of attacking woman with knife, say Greenville deputies

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has been accused of attacking a woman with a knife, according to Greenville Co. deputies.

Deputies say they got a call about an assault between family members on May 1 on Woodmont Lane.

Alex Mason, 54, is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, according to the report.

Investigators say the victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for her injuries and is expected to recover.

