Man accused of attacking woman with knife, say Greenville deputies

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has been accused of attacking a woman with a knife, according to Greenville Co. deputies.

Deputies say they got a call about an assault between family members on May 1 on Woodmont Lane.

Alex Mason, 54, is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, according to the report.

Investigators say the victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for her injuries and is expected to recover.

Crime

Officers: Woman agreed to swap sex for $25, chicken nuggets Florida authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and chic…

Help find robbery suspect in Anderson Co. The suspect entered the 7-Eleven on Highway 81 N in Anderson and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Burglary suspect leaves shoe with name on it behind, say NC deputies Jonathan Troy Lewis was shot by a homeowner according to McDowell County deputies and left a shoe with his name written on it at the scene.

Bulldozer taken for joy ride, school property vandalized in Enoree Deputies say construction equipment – including a bulldozer – was taken for a joy ride over the weekend as part of vandalism at Oakbrook Pre…

Ex-officer to plead guilty in fleeing black motorist’s death Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot an…