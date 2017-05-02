Man shoots near Union Co. deputies, barricades himself in camper says report

Robert Reuter
LOCKHART, SC (WSPA) – Union Co. deputies say they were doing a joint training with bloodhounds and tracking dogs when they heard a gunshot.

They say the bullet came past them.

It happened around 1 p.m. near 100 block of North 2nd Street in Lockhart.

They figured out where the bullet came from and more shots were fired.

Deputies saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee Reuter, 53, run back into a camper he was using as his primary residence.

They heard another shot after he went inside and they called Union Co. Public Safety and Chester Co.

The Reuter was barricaded in the camper and said he wasn’t going to come out.

SWAT came to the scene and he came out before they went in.

Reuter is charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence.

Deputies seized a .45 handgun and several casings.

There could be more charges, according to the Union Co. Sheriff.

