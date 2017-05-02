Officer Jacobs to be honor on SC Law Enforcement Memorial

The SC Law Enforcement Memorial will be held Wednesday May 3 at 11 a.m. at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) located at 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia.

They are encouraging citizens to come.

The ceremony honors officers who died in the line of duty and those that were still active or retired that died in 2016, according to SCCJA.

They will be honoring Officer Allen Jacobs during the ceremony.

Jacobs was a Greenville Police Officer who was shot and killed by a gang member.

