CINCINNATI, OH (WSPA) – It’s that time of year where high school seniors are deciding on which college they’ll attend in the fall. For some siblings, they will take on the new journey together.

Yale is lucky great minds think alike.

A group of quadruplets have all decided to attend the Ivy League school.

Nick, Nigel, Zachary and Aaron Wade from Liberty Township in the tri-state say visits to Yale and the hefty financial packages helped them make their decision.