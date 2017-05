ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police say the noticed a car driving recklessly at Plantation Rd. and Highway 29 in Anderson.

The officer tried to stop the car, but it kept going, according to the report.

Highway Patrol got involved when the chase turned onto Highway 29.

The car crashed at Frontage Rd. and August Rd. in Greenville.

They say the driver got out of the car and ran.

They are still looking for the driver.

Another person is in custody, but they don’t have warrants on him.