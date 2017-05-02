Pope, Norman to runoff, Parnell wins Dem. nomination in District 5 race

(AP) – State House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope and former state Rep. Ralph Norman advanced Tuesday to the May 16 primary runoff.

Pope and Norman beat out five other Republicans. Winning outright would have required at least one vote over 50 percent.

Former Goldman Sachs tax adviser Archie Parnell will be the Democratic nominee in the 5th congressional district race to replace former South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney.

Both Pope and Norman hail from York County, located just south of Charlotte, North Carolina. Pope is the former chief prosecutor for York and Union counties and lives in the town of York. Norman is a Rock Hill developer. He resigned from his state seat to concentrate on the congressional race.

Parnell defeated two military veterans Tuesday to advance to the special election June 20. He will face the Republican winner as well as several third-party candidates.

Parnell raised the most money by far among the three Democrats. Democrats who endorsed him included former Govs. Jim Hodges and Dick Riley, and former congressman John Spratt, who held the seat for 28 years before Mulvaney ousted him in 2010.

Parnell lives in Sumter. He worked for 20 years at Goldman Sachs and 10 years at ExxonMobil. He was previously an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

He defeated Army veteran Alexis Frank of Rock Hill and disabled Marine veteran Les Murphy of Indian Land.