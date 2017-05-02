‘Scientist Girl’ sketch wins Tube Dude contest in Greer

By Published:
Tube Dude winner

Brayliegh Hendricks, is the winner of the Tube Dude Contest in Greer.

They will take her sketch of “Scientist Girl” and make a 5-foot-tall sculpture.

It will be installed in Century Park

Tube Dude Scott Gerber has been creating his art for 7 years and has done over 6,000 sculptures sent to 50 different countries.

He says there is never a repeat.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s