‘Scientist Girl’ sketch wins Tube Dude contest in Greer

Brayliegh Hendricks, is the winner of the Tube Dude Contest in Greer.
They will take her sketch of “Scientist Girl” and make a 5-foot-tall sculpture.
It will be installed in Century Park
Tube Dude Scott Gerber has been creating his art for 7 years and has done over 6,000 sculptures sent to 50 different countries.
He says there is never a repeat.
