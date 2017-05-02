TD Saturday Market opens Saturday May 6

GREENVILLE (SC) – The TD Saturday Market presented by Greenville Health System marks its 15TH season May 6, providing farm-fresh produce, baked goods, meats, cheeses, seafood and other specialty foods to Main Street in downtown Greenville each week. This year’s market features 75 vendors and will run from Court Street to Washington Street.

The market opens its season with 68 returning vendors, including A+ Nursery, Bake Room, Banana Manna, Colonial Milling, Gibson Farms, Green River Picklers and Merciful Hearts Farm. New vendors include Cup & Cake, Forx Farm, Hyder’s Farm and Thicketty Mountain.

Once again this season, TD Bank partnered with the City of Greenville for the TD Bank Bucks program. Created to support local farmers, vendors were invited to apply for TD Bank Bucks that would fund their market fees for the full season. This year’s recipients are Tyger River Smart Farm, Southern Berkshire and Upstate Greens.

“TD Bank is proud to partner with the City of Greenville as the title sponsor of the TD Saturday Market for the 15th consecutive year,” said Cal Hurst, Regional Vice President for TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®. “We are thrilled to continue with our TD Bank Bucks program and give back to three deserving farmers who work tirelessly to support the Upstate community.”

Along with providing fresh produce each week, the market will feature the Spuds & Sprouts program presented by Greenville Health System. The free program will offer weekly programming that will educate children about some of the fresh fruits and vegetables available at the market. In addition, children will have the opportunity to sample different fruits and vegetables and make crafts related to agriculture.

“Greenville Health System (GHS) is thrilled to continue support of the TD Saturday Market. Our goal is to encourage healthy eating, a key ingredient to a healthy lifestyle,” said Robin Stelling, Manager of Community Relations for GHS. “We’re also proud to sponsor Spuds & Sprouts, a program that teaches children about healthy eating while engaging them in fun food-related activities.”

In addition, market shoppers can visit the Lowes Foods Front Porch all season long to enjoy a variety of free interactive activities, including live acoustic music, culinary demonstrations by local chefs and farmers and Spuds & Sprouts presented by GHS. The area also features Booth with a Cause for nonprofits and a Youth Booth, which provides young entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase and sell their work to market shoppers.

The TD Saturday Market welcomes the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards when shopping at the market. Market shoppers who spend at least $5 on their EBT card will receive a free $10 token for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables. To use an EBT card at the market, shoppers can visit the TD Saturday Market tent located at the intersection of Main Street and McBee Avenue.

Recognized as a Top 20 Event in the Southeast, the TD Saturday Market is open Saturdays, May 6 through October 28 (excluding October 14), from 8 a.m. to Noon on Main Street at McBee Avenue. Additional market special events include Penske Touch-a-Truck Day and the Autumn Harvest. Market shoppers can park for free from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the lot next to Grill Marks courtesy of Soby’s. For more information about the TD Saturday Market and to view the market interactive vendor map, visit saturdaymarketlive.com. Market-goers can also follow the event on social media. A schedule of events is provided below.

TD Saturday Market presented by Greenville Health System – Schedule of Events

Lowes Foods Front Porch

May 6 – October 28

Live Music – 8 a.m. – Noon

Spuds & Sprouts presented by Greenville Health System – 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Cooking Demonstrations – 10:30 a.m.

*Visit http://www.saturdaymarketlive.com for specific details

Penske Touch-a-Truck Day

June 3 – 8 a.m. – Noon

The free event will feature various vehicles, including large trucks and heavy equipment from the City’s Police, Fire and Public Works Departments, as well as commercial and industrial companies.

Food Truck Rally

July 29 and September 16 – 10 a.m. – Noon

The TD Saturday Market will offer market-goers the opportunity to sample lunch items from local food trucks. The rallies will be held on McBee Avenue.

Autumn Harvest

October 28– 8 a.m. – Noon

The TD Saturday Market Autumn Harvest will offer an assortment of seasonal produce, gourmet foods and colorful flowers from over 40 different market vendors. The market will also feature a morning filled with special events, including children’s trick-or-treating and a costume contest.

