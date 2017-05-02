Trump campaign says CNN refuses to run ad touting success

AP Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. President Donald Trump says the nation "needs a good `shutdown' in September" to fix a "mess" in the Senate, saying on Twitter that the country needs to "either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 (percent)," suggesting more rules changes ahead in the Senate. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Trump’s campaign is criticizing CNN for refusing to air an advertisement touting the president’s achievements during his first 100 days in office, saying the network doesn’t want it because the ad “doesn’t fit their narrative.”

CNN said it requested that the campaign remove a portion that referred to the mainstream media as fake news.

Said CNN: “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

The Trump campaign said the ad, which says “America has rarely seen such success,” is running on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network. View the ad below, or click here is you can’t view it on your mobile device.

As of Jan. 19, Trump was a declared presidential candidate 2020.

