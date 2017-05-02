Two Current, One Former USC Player Accused In Incident

Spartanburg–Columbia police are investigating an early Saturday morning incident in which two current, and one former, South Carolina football players are accused of assaulting a customer at a bar in the Capital City’s Five Points district.

The Associated Press reports that no charges have been made in the incident and notes that Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said the inquiry was ongoing.

The AP and The State newspaper name those allegedly involved in their reporting.

From The Associated Press account:

According to an incident report, linebacker Skai Moore, WR Deebo Samuel and former Gamecocks linebacker Jalen Dread assaulted patron Payton Douglas after a verbal confrontation. The report said Douglass was punched in the face several times and had swelling around his left eye.

The incident report notes that the alleged victim states that a verbal altercation turned physical inside the bar in which he was assaulted by three subjects leaving physical injuries to his face.

The State reports that the alleged assault occurred just after 3AM Saturday at the Five Points Saloon and that a Columbia police spokeswoman could not say Tuesday if those accused had been interviewed by investigators.

The State adds that the 24-year-old alleged victim is described by family members as a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan.

A USC athletic department spokesman told 7 News Tuesday afternoon that Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp was out of the office and had yet to be reached.

Samuel led the Gamecocks with 59 receptions and 783 yards in 2016 as a sophomore.

Moore, a junior linebacker, sat out the 2016 season following neck fusion surgery.