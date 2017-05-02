Voters say no to Anderson School District 4 bond referendum

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A bond referendum to fund school safety upgrades and a new middle school in Anderson County School District 4 has been voted down by residents.

Voters voted overwhelmingly against the bond referendum by a margin of 70% to 30%, with 93% of precincts reporting.

The proposed tax would have raised money to pay for $79 million worth of school safety upgrades and construction of a new Riverside Middle School.

The safety upgrades were proposed following the shooting at Townville Elementary School last Fall.