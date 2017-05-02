ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies are investigating after they say a woman ran over a man with her truck on Veterans Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

7News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman runs over man with truck in Anderson Co., deputies say Anderson County deputies are investigating after they say a woman ran over a man with her truck on Veterans Street.

Deputies looking for shooting suspect in Buncombe Co. Deputies in Buncombe County need your help to find a man they say is a suspect in a shooting that happened on April 29.

Help find missing person Kathryn Preston in Asheville Police in Asheville are looking for missing person, 49-year-old Kathryn Preston. She was last seen April 23rd on Tunnel Road.

3 boys charged in burglaries at Oakbrook Prep. School Three juvenile males have been charged in the 2 burglaries at Oakbrook Preparatory School and a construction site theft at Fairforest Middle…

Jim DeMint out at The Heritage Foundation The board of trustees voted unanimously to ask for his resignation and got it.