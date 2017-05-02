Woman runs over man with truck in Anderson Co., deputies say

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies are investigating after they say a woman ran over a man with her truck on Veterans Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

