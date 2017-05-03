2 arrested after high-speed chase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Two men are in custody after a high-speed chase, according to Spartanburg Co. deputies.

A deputy said they saw a car with a headlight out on Highway 9 going towards Highway 11 on 5/2 around 11:32 p.m.

When the car passed, the deputy saw that it didn’t have a license plate.

The deputy tried to pull the car over on Rainbow Lake Rd., but it didn’t slow down.

The top speed of the chase was 100 mph, according to the report.

Eventually the car ran the red light at the intersection of Bible Church Rd. and Rainbow Lake Rd.

It tried to turn left onto Rainbow Lake Rd. and lost control.

The car and went through a ditch and hit a tree.

The deputy pulled a gun and ran to the driver-side door, but it was stuck.

The driver was still reviving the engine and the rear wheels were spinning in the grass.

The deputy pointed the gun at the driver and ordered him to get out multiple times.

Deputies got the driver and his passenger out and put them in custody.

The following people have been charged:

James Splawn: Reckless Driving, No License Plate on Vehicle, Operating Uninsured Vehicle and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

Tyler Mathis: False Information to Police.