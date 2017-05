You can win some free groceries tomorrow in Anderson.

A new ALDI is opening on the SC 28 Bypass.

The first 100 people in line get a Golden Ticket.

Each contains gift cards with different amounts.

You can also enter to wihttps://mgtvwspa.wordpress.com/wp-admin/post-new.phpn free groceries for a whole year.

The store opens at 8:25 Thursday morning.