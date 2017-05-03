Annual memorial honors Greenville officer killed on duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s annual law enforcement memorial ceremony is honoring an officer who died in the line of duty last year.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the state’s Criminal Justice Academy.

It includes a special tribute to Greenville Officer Allen Lee Jacobs, who was shot to death March 18 by a teen suspect he and his partner were trying to interview.

Authorities say the self-professed gang member had just gotten out of prison and ran from Jacobs before firing seven shots, hitting the officer in the head and chest.

The suspect later shot himself to death.

The 28-year-old Jacobs was an Iraq war veteran. He and his wife were expecting a third child when he died.