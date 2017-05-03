Arrest in bomb threat against North Henderson HS on social media

HENDERSONVILLE (WSPA) – One person is in custody and a western North Carolina high school is on a precautionary lockdown after deputies say a bomb threat was made on social media.

North Henderson High School received the bomb threat according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are on the scene Wednesday morning and we’re told no students or staff are in danger.

Henderson County Public Schools contacted the sheriff’s office after the bomb threat was received from social media.

North Henderson High School is on what’s called a “soft lockdown” as a precaution until deputies complete a sweep of the campus and finish the investigation.

The name of the suspect in custody hasn’t been released.

