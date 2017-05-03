Celebrate International Drone Day in Greenville this Saturday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Saturday is International Drone Day and a local drone retailer is hosting a day-long event in Greenville.

The event will feature food trucks, drones for purchase and plenty of drones in action.

There will also be a drone race with 28 machines speeding through the air.

All drones brought to the event must be registered with the FAA and display its number on the craft.

Organizers report there are more than 1,000 drones registered within 30 miles of Greenville.

They hope to educate people about the machines and encourage more in the area.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The First Tee. That’s at 10 React Street in Greenville.