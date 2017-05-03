Chesnee HS names Owens as head football coach

CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – Bill Owens has been named the new Head Football Coach at Chesnee High School, according to Spartanburg Co. Dist. 2.

They say Owens has severed as athletic director at the high school for the last six years.

In a release from the district, Owens said, “One of the things that I fell in love with Chesnee over my last six years here as athletic director is watching the community we have rally around our kids. Everything in Chesnee centers around the church and around our school and they support every aspect of Chesnee High School, the athletics, arts, anything that is going on here. It’s one of the things that drew me here and one of the reasons that I wanted to become the next head football coach at Chesnee.”

The district says Owens has been a coach at Ninety-Six, West Oak and Union High schools.

They say he also served as head coach at Indian Land and Broome High schools and led the 2004 Centurions to a State Championship.

Chesnee High School principal Tom Ezell said “I’ve known Bill for most of his career. He has been a fantastic athletic director and he will be equally as good of a football coach. I think Bill will bring some excitement to the program.”

Spartanburg Two superintendent Dr. Scott Mercer said Owens will begin immediately and they will be searching for a new athletic director soon.