Clemson residents ask for moratorium on downtown construction

CLEMSON, S.C.(WSPA) – Being national champions has put the spotlight on Clemson, but it’s attention which longtime residents are seeing side effects.

It’s the reason why residents and some city leaders are asking for a moratorium to be placed on construction in downtown Clemson.

“It’s like construction everywhere,” said Clemson junior, Alexis Price. “I can’t really enjoy the view [from Chipotle]. You could see the lake from sitting there, but now you can’t.”

Nearly 500 people have signed a petition to create a two year moratorium on construction in Clemson.

“We’d like to see a reevaluation of the comprehensive plan,” said Clemson resident, Elizabeth Vogt.

Vogt helps spearhead the “Save Downtown Clemson” Facebook page.

“We have this explosive development, and at this point, it almost can’t be reined in,” Vogt said.

City leaders held public meetings about downtown development. At one two weeks ago focused on student housing, a surveyor said over the next year there will be more than 2300 students occupying new student housing buildings downtown.

Demand is trying to be met, but residents say the demand is unclear since many of the student housing buildings they say have empty units.

Students say they would like to live in the complexes downtown, but they’re out of many of their budgets.

Traffic is also a big concern as well as people feeling like they’re losing the small town feel.

“I wish they would stop,” Price said. “I just feel like Clemson is such a beautiful place, and you’re just ruining our downtown with all of these buildings.”

A city councilman says there hasn’t been anything put before council yet, but residents say the city has said they will hold a few town halls.