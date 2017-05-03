Dozen of Portuguese man-o-wars beached on Hilton Head

By Published:
portuguese man-o-war

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Officials say dozens of what appear to be Portuguese man-of-war have drifted ashore on South Carolina beaches.

The sea creatures were spotted on Seabrook Island on Monday and on Hilton Head Island on Monday and Tuesday.

The creatures have up to basketball-sized bulbs and long tentacles that can deliver severe stings.

A woman was stung on Hilton Head Island on Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

