CHALKHILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Politowski says the woman he arrested early Tuesday is actually 36-year-old Holly Lynn Donahoo, of Louisville, Kentucky.

She was being chased by sheriff’s deputies from Garrett County, Maryland, and Maryland State Police when she drove into Wharton Township, in Pennsylvania’s Fayette County.

Politowski joined the chase and used spike strips to flatten Donahoo’s tires.

She was taken to a hospital, where police say she refused drugs and alcohol testing. She has been jailed on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing or eluding police.

Donahoo doesn’t have an attorney. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 9.

It’s unclear why she identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

More stories you may like on 7News

DUI & chase suspect IDs herself as Hillary Clinton Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Shooting suspect rams patrol cars in chase in Asheville say deputies A shooting suspect is now accused of leading Buncombe deputies on a high-speed chase and ramming two patrol vehicles in Asheville, according…

Facebook hires more people to fight violent videos The move comes after high-profile videos and live streams showing suicide and murder.

Dozen of Portuguese man-o-wars beached on Hilton Head Officials say dozens of what appear to be Portuguese man-of-war have drifted ashore on South Carolina beaches.

Celebrate International Drone Day in Greenville this Saturday The event will feature food trucks, drones for purchase and plenty of drones in action.