Facebook hires more people to fight violent videos

CNN Money reports that Facebook is adding 3,000 people to take down violent videos, quicker.

The move comes after high-profile videos and live streams showing suicide and murder.

Facebook says they already have 4,500 people reviewing millions of reports every week, according to the CNN Money report.

