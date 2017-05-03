Facebook hires more people to fight violent videos

Published:

CNN Money reports that Facebook is adding 3,000 people to take down violent videos, quicker.

The move comes after high-profile videos and live streams showing suicide and murder.

Facebook says they already have 4,500 people reviewing millions of reports every week, according to the CNN Money report.

