Fighting food waste in SC

By Published:

Every years in SC 640 tons of food is thrown out.

A new partnership in the Upstate is aimed at reducing that number.

The City of Greenville, Greenville Co., DHEC and organizations like Loaves and Fishes are teaming up for the “Don’t Waste Food” campaign.

They’ll begin tackling the problem by educating communities and businesses about the food waste problem.

“Its really important that we have opportunity for business colleges, Universities, schools even residents to composts and reduce that food waste that goes into land fill. It helps with creating jobs, but it also helps with the environment by reducing gases released into the air.,” said Chantel Fryer SC Dept. Of Commerce.

The goal is to make sure those food surpluses end up in the hands of those who don’t have enough to eat rather than the landfill.

