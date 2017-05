2 Chicago officers shot during an “encounter,” police say - Chicago police say two officers have been shot and wounded during an incident on the city's Southwest Side.

Community voices concerns over new ReWa sewer pipe - GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pipe a hundred feet below the ground is causing some concern for some people living in Greenville. ReWa will be …

Voters say no to Anderson School District 4 bond referendum - A bond referendum to fund school safety upgrades and a new middle school in Anderson County School District 4 has been voted down by residen…

Pope, Norman to runoff, Parnell wins Dem. nomination in District 5 race - Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman will advance to a runoff following the special Republican primary to replace former South Carolina congressman M…

SC students get results back from space station experiment - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)—Three South Carolina high school students whose experiment was chosen for the International Space Station have gotten …

Man dead after woman runs him over with truck, deputies say - Anderson County deputies are investigating after they say a woman ran over a man with her truck on Veterans Street.

Deputies looking for shooting suspect in Buncombe Co. - Deputies in Buncombe County need your help to find a man they say is a suspect in a shooting that happened on April 29.

Help find missing person Kathryn Preston in Asheville - Police in Asheville are looking for missing person, 49-year-old Kathryn Preston. She was last seen April 23rd on Tunnel Road.