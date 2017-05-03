COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – An English teacher at Gaffney Senior High School has been named the top teacher in the state.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that Erin Fox is the 2018 South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

“Erin truly embodies the qualities and characteristics of a great educator,” said Spearman. “She is so deserving of this honor and I look forward to working with her over the next year to continue to lift up the teaching profession and empower educators across our state.”

The Teacher of the Year program honors and recognized exceptional teachers at the district, state, and national level.

The winner serves for one school year as a roving ambassador, attends speaking engagements, works with teacher cadets and teaching fellows, and leads the State Teacher Forum while serving as spokesperson for over 48,000 teachers.

As part of the honor, Fox will get $25,000 and a brand new BMW to drive for one year.

More stories you may like on 7News

Gaffney teacher named SC Teacher of the Year An English teacher at Gaffney Senior High School has been named the top teacher in the state.

No BBQ employees sang ‘F*** tha police,’ Raleigh police chief says Raleigh police chief said reports of employees at a local Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ singing an anti-police song toward officers are false…

Pair accused of flying contraband drones in SC Prison Two men have been arrested after authorities say they tried to fly drones carrying contraband materials into a medium-security South Carolin…

Mother of murder victim “outraged” after suspect found on Asst Police Chief’s porch GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – The mother of a Greenville woman shot and killed at a gas station last month is speaking out following a 7 News…

Woman who ran over boyfriend in Anderson charged with murder, deputies say A 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after deputies say she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck, Tuesday.