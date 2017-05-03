GHS, African American Network giving “Tutudesks” to poorer countries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Health System is teaming up with the African American Network employee resource group to try and bring change to developing countries where school supplies are in short supply.

To combat this global problem, they will be supplying what they call “Tutudesks.”

These sturdy lap desks are portable, so students will not only have them at school, but they can also take them home and use them for homework.

About two million Tutudesks have been given out so far, but the group says they hope to give out 20 million before 2020.

For more information about the international campaign, click here.

