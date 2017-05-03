Help find larceny suspect in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department needs your help finding a man who they say robbed a convenience store on Augusta Street.

According to police, the cashier at the Sphinx on Augusta Street opened the cash drawer to give change to a customer but slightly turned away.

When she did this, the suspect casually reached over the counter and took money from the drawer, police say.

The man then left in a green Honda Accord.

He was wearing blue jeans, a plain gray t-shirt, and a blue hat with a star.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

