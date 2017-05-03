Help find woman who tried to run over officer in Gaffney, police say

By Published: Updated:
Dreamer Denise Holbert (Credit: Gaffney Police Department)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department is asking for your help in finding a wanted woman.

Police say Dreamer Denise Holbert, formerly known as Dreamer Miller, is wanted for several felony charges dating back to December of 2015.

Holbert was being questioned by an officer about several shopliftings when she attempted to run over him with her vehicle, police say.

If you have any information regarding Holbert’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact Detective Blanton at (864) 206-3334.

A reward is being offered.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s