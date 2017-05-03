Help find woman who tried to run over officer in Gaffney, police say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department is asking for your help in finding a wanted woman.

Police say Dreamer Denise Holbert, formerly known as Dreamer Miller, is wanted for several felony charges dating back to December of 2015.

Holbert was being questioned by an officer about several shopliftings when she attempted to run over him with her vehicle, police say.

If you have any information regarding Holbert’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact Detective Blanton at (864) 206-3334.

A reward is being offered.

