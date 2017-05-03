Jewelry store robbed at gunpoint in Asheville

WSPA Staff Published:

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police in Asheville are looking for three people wearing motorcycle helmets who robbed a jewelry store on Patton Avenue at gunpoint.

Officers say the suspects were wearing dark clothing when they entered Spicer Greene Jewelers and showed handguns.

The suspects took jewelry and left the scene on one white and two red off-road style motorcycles.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

