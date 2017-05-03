List of events for National Day of Prayer

(WSPA) – Looking to celebrate National Day of Prayer on Thursday? Look no further!

We’ve made a list of local events and prayer gatherings just for you.

Let us know if we forgot any!

Spartanburg Observance of the National Day of Prayer:

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Beacon Drive-In on John B. White Blvd. at Daniel Morgan Avenue

Music singing, prayer for various aspects of society, small-group prayer (and Tom Crabtree will emcee the event!)

Greenville National Day of Prayer Community Service:

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.; prelude at 11:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Washington Street, in downtown Greenville

Major James Windley will lead the congregation in prayer at noon and nine church and community leaders will pray individually for our city, state, and nation. Singer-songwriter Stephen Eager will provide a 30-minute prelude at 11:30 a.m. and Rev. Tom Barrett, Music and Worship Arts Director at First Presbyterian Church, will lead a community choir and orchestra.

Greenville Prayer:

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Edwards Road Baptist Church

Oconee County Day of Prayer Events:

8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Seneca Family Restaurant on Hwy. 123 in Seneca

Community Prayer Breakfast

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

West Union Town Hall

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Veterans Memorial, adjacent to the Oconee County Courthouse, on Main Street, Walhalla

The program will feature a 21-gun salute by a military color guard, local leaders and ministers leading prayer for specific categories, and musical artists.

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Seneca Baptist Church (1080 S. Oak St., Seneca, SC).

Concert; will feature area musical artists

Fountain Inn National Day of Prayer Ceremony:

11:30 a.m.

City Hall

Woodruff Day of Prayer:

12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In front of Humble Ground Coffee Shop

Praying for our nation, our leaders, our schools, our families and ourselves

Dacusville Awakening:

12:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dacusville Volunteer Fire Department

12:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pickens County Sheriffs Department

8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Pickens County Courthouse

6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dacusville Community Center Prayin’ in Pickens: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Cafe Connections Prayer with Gov. McMaster:

12:00 p.m.

State House, north steps, Columbia, S.C.

Our God Reigns:

12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian and Music Supply in Easley

City of Mauldin National Day of Prayer:

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Mauldin City Hall

Simpsonville National Day of Prayer:

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Simpsonville Activity & Senior Center

Prayer On The Patio:

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Calvary Chapel in Greer

Public Prayer Rally:



6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Legacy Square – downtown Pickens, next to McDonald’s

National Day of Prayer for Our Community:

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Springwell Church in Taylors

More stories you may like on 7News

Gaffney teacher named SC Teacher of the Year An English teacher at Gaffney Senior High School has been named the top teacher in the state.

No BBQ employees sang ‘F*** tha police,’ Raleigh police chief says Raleigh police chief said reports of employees at a local Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ singing an anti-police song toward officers are false…

Pair accused of flying contraband drones in SC Prison Two men have been arrested after authorities say they tried to fly drones carrying contraband materials into a medium-security South Carolin…

Mother of murder victim “outraged” after suspect found on Asst Police Chief’s porch GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – The mother of a Greenville woman shot and killed at a gas station last month is speaking out following a 7 News…

Woman who ran over boyfriend in Anderson charged with murder, deputies say A 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after deputies say she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck, Tuesday.