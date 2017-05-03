List of events for National Day of Prayer

(WSPA) – Looking to celebrate National Day of Prayer on Thursday? Look no further!

We’ve made a list of local events and prayer gatherings just for you.

Let us know if we forgot any!

Spartanburg Observance of the National Day of Prayer:

  • 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Beacon Drive-In on John B. White Blvd. at Daniel Morgan Avenue
  • Music singing, prayer for various aspects of society, small-group prayer (and Tom Crabtree will emcee the event!)

Greenville National Day of Prayer Community Service:

  • 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.; prelude at 11:30 a.m.
  • First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Washington Street, in downtown Greenville
  • Major James Windley will lead the congregation in prayer at noon and nine church and community leaders will pray individually for our city, state, and nation. Singer-songwriter Stephen Eager will provide a 30-minute prelude at 11:30 a.m. and Rev. Tom Barrett, Music and Worship Arts Director at First Presbyterian Church, will lead a community choir and orchestra.

Greenville Prayer:

  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    Edwards Road Baptist Church

Oconee County Day of Prayer Events:

  • 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Seneca Family Restaurant on Hwy. 123 in Seneca
  • Community Prayer Breakfast
  • 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • West Union Town Hall
  • 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Veterans Memorial, adjacent to the Oconee County Courthouse, on Main Street, Walhalla
  • The program will feature a 21-gun salute by a military color guard, local leaders and ministers leading prayer for specific categories, and musical artists.
  • 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Seneca Baptist Church (1080 S. Oak St., Seneca, SC).
  • Concert; will feature area musical artists

Fountain Inn National Day of Prayer Ceremony:

  • 11:30 a.m.
  • City Hall

Woodruff Day of Prayer:

  • 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • In front of Humble Ground Coffee Shop
  • Praying for our nation, our leaders, our schools, our families and ourselves

Dacusville Awakening:

  • 12:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Dacusville Volunteer Fire Department
  • 12:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    Pickens County Sheriffs Department
  • 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
  • Pickens County Courthouse
  • 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    Dacusville Community Center
    Prayin’ in Pickens:
    • 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
    • Cafe Connections
    Prayer with Gov. McMaster:
  • 12:00 p.m.
  • State House, north steps, Columbia, S.C.

Our God Reigns:

  • 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Cornerstone Christian and Music Supply in Easley

City of Mauldin National Day of Prayer:

  • 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Mauldin City Hall
Simpsonville National Day of Prayer:
  • 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Simpsonville Activity & Senior Center
Prayer On The Patio:
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Calvary Chapel in Greer

Public Prayer Rally:

6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Legacy Square – downtown Pickens, next to McDonald’s

National Day of Prayer for Our Community:

  • 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Springwell Church in Taylors

