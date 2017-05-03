Man ran over on stolen motorcycle, cause of death released

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The driver of an SUV has been charged with murder after deputies claim he intentionally ran over a man who stole his motorcycle at a gas station.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also charged Nowell Harrison Riddle, 31, from Lyman with unlawful conduct towards a child after saying an infant was in the SUV with him when it happened Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened Sunday around 4:45 pm at a Circle K station at 5010 Pelham Road. The Greenville County Coroner says Steven Russell Ridenour, 36, of Greer died at the scene.

The cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma to the head.

Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from someone who claimed they had found their stolen motorcycle and had followed the man on the bike to the gas station.

That man, Riddle, claimed he struck the victim with his vehicle as the man on the bike attempted to leave, according to the report.

The coroner says Ridenour was hit in the rear portion of the gas station parking lot. That area is adjacent to the rear parking lot of the Boiling Springs Fire Department.

Greenville County investigators announced Monday they determined Riddle intentionally struck Ridenour while he was on the bike, ran him over and dragged him several feet.

Investigators say they also determined an infant was a passenger in the car with Ridenour when it happened.

Riddle is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Deputies in Spartanburg County say they received a report from Riddle saying he was trying to sell his motorcycle on Craigslist and that it had been stolen when the man took a test drive Saturday in Lyman.

In the police report, Riddle told them that the suspect arrived in a red Ford Mustang driven by an older women with children in the car. That car left the scene minutes after the bike was taken, the report says.

RIDDLE’S CRIMINAL BACKGROUND

According to a SLED background check, Riddle has been arrested before.

5/26/2006 – Assault of a high and aggravated nature – Convicted 24 months, 18 months probation.

2/15/2014 – Criminal Domestic Violence 1st Offense

