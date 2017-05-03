“Movies in the Park” coming soon in Asheville

By Published:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department will be launching their 2017 season of “Movies in the Park” soon.

The free monthly movie series will begin on May 12th and will be held in Pack Square Park.

If you are looking to attend, you may want to bring a blanket or chair with you.

There will also be children’s craft activities, and that will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The movie series usually lasts through September, according to a press release.

All movies that will be shown are rated either G or PG.

Some of the movies  include “Sing,” “Up,” “Moana,” and “Rogue One.”

This month’s featured movie is “Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

For more information, click here, or call (828) 259-5800.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s