MUSC pharmacy tech accused of embezzling thousands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee at the Medical University of South Carolina is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the hospital over the course of two years.

Jenifer Maynard is charged with embezzling public funds and was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

MUSC’s Internal Audit Office says there is reason to believe the pharmacy technician embezzled an estimated $10,500 from the hospital’s outpatient pharmacy located on the first floor of MUSC.

According to the Charleston County Detention Center’s website, Maynard is still in jail.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

More stories you may like on 7News

No BBQ employees sang ‘F*** tha police,’ Raleigh police chief says Raleigh police chief said reports of employees at a local Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ singing an anti-police song toward officers are false…

Pair accused of flying contraband drones in SC Prison Two men have been arrested after authorities say they tried to fly drones carrying contraband materials into a medium-security South Carolin…

Mother of murder victim “outraged” after suspect found on Asst Police Chief’s porch GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – The mother of a Greenville woman shot and killed at a gas station last month is speaking out following a 7 News…

Woman who ran over boyfriend in Anderson charged with murder, deputies say A 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after deputies say she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck, Tuesday.

2 arrested after gunshots reported at Asheville Mall, police say Asheville City Police says they received a report of shots fired at the Asheville Mall.