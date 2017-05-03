New details released in Anderson Co. deputy-involved shooting

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – In a report released Wednesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on South McDuffie Extension shortly before 1:30pm.

The report says that while talking to the driver of the car during the traffic stop, the passenger got out of the car and, during an altercation, fired at the deputy.

The deputy then returned fire, hitting the suspect at least once. Deputies then provided medical attention to the suspect before EMS arrived.

The driver of the car was given a traffic citation for Failure to Maintain Lane.

SLED is investigating the shooting.