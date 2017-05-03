PICS: Memorial held to honor fallen officers in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s top law enforcement officials gathered in Columbia this morning to remember fallen officers.

The annual law enforcement memorial ceremony was held at the state’s Criminal Justice Academy.

The event included a special tribute to Greenville officer Allen Jacobs.

Jacobs was fatally shot by a teen he and his partner were trying to interview.

The shooting happened in March of 2016.

